Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hope for Trump

Zelensky: Will do “everything” to end the war in 2025

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 08:45

In his New Year's message, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that his country would do "everything" to end the Russian war of aggression in 2025. He prepared his compatriots for a challenging year.

0 Kommentare

"May 2025 be our year. The year of Ukraine. We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war," said Selensky in his speech (video above), which was broadcast on online networks on New Year's Eve.

"Every day of the coming year we will have to fight for a sufficiently strong Ukraine. Because only such a Ukraine will be respected and heard. Both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," Selensky continued in his New Year's message.

In his New Year's address, Zelensky prepared his compatriots for a challenging year 2025. (Bild: AFP (Screenshot))
In his New Year's address, Zelensky prepared his compatriots for a challenging year 2025.
(Bild: AFP (Screenshot))

Zelensky hopes for US President Trump
With a view to US President-elect Donald Trump taking office on 20 January, the Ukrainian president said he had "no doubt that the new American president is willing and able" to "create peace" and end the "aggression" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Criticism of the deployment of new brigades
Meanwhile, independent military experts accuse the political and military leadership of making mistakes in the deployment of new troops. The journalist Yuri Butusov described the case of the new 155th mechanized brigade, a prestige project of cooperation with France, on the portal "Zensor.net".

Soldiers deserted, drones missing
Even before the brigade arrived at the front, 1700 of its soldiers had deserted - including 50 allegedly during training in France. When the unit was then deployed with a nominal 5,800 men in eastern Ukraine near the city of Pokrovsk, it lacked drones and drone defense.

The result was high casualties, Butussow wrote. He accused President Zelenskyi, Defence Minister Rustem Umyerov and Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyi of poor organization. The military has not yet commented on the accusations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf