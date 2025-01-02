Hope for Trump
Zelensky: Will do “everything” to end the war in 2025
In his New Year's message, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that his country would do "everything" to end the Russian war of aggression in 2025. He prepared his compatriots for a challenging year.
"May 2025 be our year. The year of Ukraine. We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war," said Selensky in his speech (video above), which was broadcast on online networks on New Year's Eve.
"Every day of the coming year we will have to fight for a sufficiently strong Ukraine. Because only such a Ukraine will be respected and heard. Both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," Selensky continued in his New Year's message.
Zelensky hopes for US President Trump
With a view to US President-elect Donald Trump taking office on 20 January, the Ukrainian president said he had "no doubt that the new American president is willing and able" to "create peace" and end the "aggression" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Criticism of the deployment of new brigades
Meanwhile, independent military experts accuse the political and military leadership of making mistakes in the deployment of new troops. The journalist Yuri Butusov described the case of the new 155th mechanized brigade, a prestige project of cooperation with France, on the portal "Zensor.net".
Soldiers deserted, drones missing
Even before the brigade arrived at the front, 1700 of its soldiers had deserted - including 50 allegedly during training in France. When the unit was then deployed with a nominal 5,800 men in eastern Ukraine near the city of Pokrovsk, it lacked drones and drone defense.
The result was high casualties, Butussow wrote. He accused President Zelenskyi, Defence Minister Rustem Umyerov and Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyi of poor organization. The military has not yet commented on the accusations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.