Google Maps helps clarify missing person case

A husband in Belgium left his wife, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, alone for a short time to hang out the washing: Meanwhile, the elderly lady disappeared without a trace. With the help of Google Maps, the missing persons case was solved years later - but with a tragic outcome.
Marcel Taret from Andenne was plagued by uncertainty for years: his wife Paulette Landrieux had disappeared from their home while he was doing the housework. He had only left her alone for a few minutes on November 2, 2020 to hang out the washing in the garden. He turned on Paulette's favorite show and served her lunch in front of the TV.
Police searched with helicopter, rescue dogs and thermal imaging cameras
But when he returned, there was no trace of the then 83-year-old. He searched every room in the house, but she was not there. Even when he rang the neighbors' doorbell, no one could help him. A police search, which included a helicopter, rescue dogs and thermal imaging cameras, was also unsuccessful.
Marcel had actually resigned himself to the fact that he would probably never find out what had happened to his wife. But chance would finally solve the mysterious case years later. Because when Paulette disappeared, a Google Street View car was driving past.
A neighbor looked at the Street View images of her street and discovered the missing woman - it is the last image of Paulette. It shows her walking away from her house onto the street. Marcel can be seen hanging out the washing in the garden.
From the picture, the police were able to retrace the route the lady had taken after leaving the house. This led past a steep slope with a large blackberry bush further down. This is where the investigators finally found Paulette's remains.
The woman was presumably already there when the emergency services searched the area after her disappearance.
