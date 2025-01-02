Only three riders! KTM goes into the Dakar slimmed down

Brabec and Sainz hope to defend their titles

The defending champion is Ricky Brabec from the USA, who is aiming for a third triumph after his successes in 2020 and 2024, something that only six motorcyclists have managed to do so far. "Achieving a first Dakar win or even a podium finish is not easy, you could say you were lucky. Getting a second one is not easy. So it's definitely not going to be easy to get the third, especially after winning in 2024. Everyone wants to beat you. It would be really great to confirm what I did in 2024," explained the Honda rider, who survived a crash in Morocco without serious injury. "The only downside is that it affected my training," said Brabec.