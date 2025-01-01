Shock in New Orleans
US authorities had warned of attacks
In New Orleans, the New Year began with an extreme act of violence. Just a few hours after midnight, a man drove his pick-up truck through celebrating passers-by in the French Quarter and fired from his vehicle. Federal investigators had previously warned against attacks with vehicles.
They had told local authorities that such acts were generally possible and that it was important to prepare for them. According to police, the incident occurred at 3.15 a.m. in a part of the city that tens of thousands of people visit for many events. The scene of the crime, the two main streets Canal and Bourbon Street, was still very busy well after midnight on New Year's Eve. 300 police officers were out and about in the district on New Year's Eve.
However, they were unable to prevent a man's terror spree. As reported, the perpetrator drove his vehicle through the celebrating passers-by and fired from the car. Ten people were killed and a further 35 were injured. The man is also said to have aimed at two police officers. Many people fled screaming, video footage showed traces of blood on the asphalt and people rushing to help.
From "intentional behavior" to terror
Initially, the police spoke of "very intentional behavior" and "no drunk driving". Eventually, the authorities quickly announced that the driver was dead and that the crime was being investigated as an act of terrorism. The motive was initially unclear. A flag of the terrorist organization IS was found on the man. Whether and what connections he has to the Islamic State is still being investigated.
Emergency services were on the scene with a massive contingent. Eyewitnesses spoke of the high speed of the pick-up truck and that the police had fired shots.
Biden: "No justification"
Many politicians have already commented on the terrorist drive on social media. There is no justification for violence, wrote US President Joe Biden on the X platform. He expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and promised to keep himself informed of further developments.
"Please join Sharon and me in praying for all the victims and first responders on the ground," wrote Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, referring to his wife Sharon. He called on people to avoid the area of the crime.
Trump: "Criminals are coming into the country"
Meanwhile, future US President Donald Trump made a reference to illegal migration. "When I said that the criminals coming into the country are much worse than the criminals we have in the country, it has proven to be true," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. According to the FBI, there are currently significantly fewer violent crimes in the USA than a few years ago.
There was a similar incident in the French Quarter in 2017. A driver crashed into a crowd of spectators at a carnival parade. He was "heavily intoxicated" and rammed into two cars, it was reported at the time. 28 people were injured, five of them seriously.
