Parking lot shortage
Parking lot at Preiner Gscheid loses 80 spaces
The spacious parking lot at Preiner Gscheid - the starting point for ski tours and hikes to Karl-Ludwig-Haus - will lose almost half of its spaces on 1 January. Solutions are being worked on. The parking lot is often hopelessly overcrowded, especially in summer.
The large parking lot at Preiner Gscheid, a popular starting point for hikes or ski tours to the Waxriegelhaus or Karl-Ludwig-Haus, will lose 80 parking spaces in one fell swoop. The reason: they are privately owned and may no longer be used since January 1st. "The lease agreement between the private owner and the municipality of Neuberg was not extended," explains Christian Blazek from the Semmering-Rax-Schneeberg tourism association. This concerns the left-hand part of the parking lot area, which already belongs to Styria.
"Not a problem in winter," says Blazek, because the right-hand section with around 100 parking spaces is sufficient. In summer, however, things could get tight. That's when 40 parking spaces are removed because the space is needed as a turning area for the buses that run between Easter and All Saints' Day. And then things could get tight up there on the mountain. The parking spaces were already quite full, if not overcrowded, on nice weekends in the morning.
"We are working on solutions," promises Blazek, referring to parking spaces along the road in the direction of Styria. And to the on-call bus, which can be ordered at any time and picks up excursionists from Reichenau station or other stations and takes them up to the top of the pass.
Parking on the road on the Lower Austrian side is not permitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.