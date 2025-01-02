Parking lot at Preiner Gscheid loses 80 spaces

"Not a problem in winter," says Blazek, because the right-hand section with around 100 parking spaces is sufficient. In summer, however, things could get tight. That's when 40 parking spaces are removed because the space is needed as a turning area for the buses that run between Easter and All Saints' Day. And then things could get tight up there on the mountain. The parking spaces were already quite full, if not overcrowded, on nice weekends in the morning.