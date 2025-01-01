World champion: a concert of many superlatives

Due to the run on tickets, they are now raffled off. It remains a matter of luck, even though it has been tried for years: "The draw has to be objective. The lucky winners are drawn from the tens of thousands of applications. Some then cancel, perhaps because the ticket prices are too high for them," says Bladerer. They are indeed among the very best. For the concert on January 1st between €35 and €1,200, for the New Year's Eve concert on December 31st between €25 and €860. Nevertheless, this does not dampen demand.