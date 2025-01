While some young professionals in soccer or tennis have a tendency to take off after two or three successful performances, the "Super Eagles" are down to earth. In interviews, Stefan Kraft or Daniel Tschofenig chat away cheerfully, team spirit reigns instead of envy, vanity is put on the back burner and the fans are allowed to participate in the events up close. Refreshing images and a likeable overall appearance. And when the sporting performances are also right, the fireworks of emotions and feelings of happiness are perfect.