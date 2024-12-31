How he made it
Anthony Hopkins: “I’ve been sober for 49 years”
British actor Anthony Hopkins has opened up about his former alcohol addiction at the turn of the year - and encouraged others to give up drinking.
"I quit 49 years ago today," says the multiple Oscar winner in a video he posted on his Instagram account on Sunday. He makes a gesture to indicate drinking from a bottle or glass.
"I was having so much fun, but then I realized I was in big trouble," Hopkins continues. He couldn't remember things and was driving drunk. That's when he realized he needed help and turned to a self-help group. Since then, he has been better than ever. He realized that he was not alone with his problem.
The video message on Instagram:
"Not that hard"
"Having a drink is okay. But if you have a problem with binge drinking, help is available," Hopkins continued. It's not that hard and, after all, it's a disease. Being dry sounds boring, "but I've had a wonderful life". He is still being hired and still getting jobs.
Celebrates his "unexpectedly long life"
Hopkins, who became world-famous for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the film "The Silence of the Lambs", celebrates his 87th birthday on December 31. "I'm celebrating my long life, my unexpectedly long life," he says in the video, in which he can be seen in front of a stately open fireplace with a crackling fire and Christmas decorations.
"If you have a problem, you know where to turn (...)," he says. Alcoholism is a killer, he adds. Then he brings his hands to his mouth, indicates a kiss, spreads his arms and shouts with a smile: "Happy New Year!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
