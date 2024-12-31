After fan brawl
Mega-ban for coach of Austrian club PAOK
Greece's soccer association bans PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu for four months! Reason: The coach of Austrians Stefan Schwab and Thomas Murg attacked a fan.
The pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet for days. They allegedly show Lucescu suddenly losing it on December 18 after the cup quarter-final at AEK Athens (0:1). The Romanian was already on the team bus, but then gets off again - and then probably attacks a fan. According to media reports, he even punched the supporter.
It was only when the police intervened that the wild mass brawl in the stadium's catacombs calmed down. The trigger is said to have been AEK supporters showing a shirt with insulting lettering in the direction of the Saloniki-officials.
The consequences
The consequences: Lucescu is banned from coaching his team for four months and is not allowed to be present in the dressing room or on the bench. He must also pay a fine of 15,000 euros and his club a further 30,000 euros. The four assistant coaches were also fined 15,000 euros
Dubious: According to the club, one of them was still in the dressing room at the time of the altercation. "The fact that the penalty also mentions the name of the physiotherapist Athanasios Kapoulas, who was in the changing room at the time of the incident, proves that not even this video was checked," read a PAOK statement.
Schwab and Murg's club are the reigning champions and are currently second in the league behind Olympiakos Piraeus. The ban means Lucescu will miss his team until the end of the season.
