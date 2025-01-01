Demo planned in Bruck
Automatically saved draft
Bruck an der Mur is fighting to keep the acute outpatient clinic in the local hospital: the mayor is now even organizing a demonstration to prevent the move to Leoben. At Christmas, nursing staff also had to worry about important bonuses.
"We will fight and seek talks with Karlheinz Kornhäusl, the regional health councillor!" Andrea Winkelmeier is starting the new year with a huge task: the mayor of Bruck wants to prevent the closure of the acute outpatient clinic at the local hospital.
As reported, this is to be relocated from Bruck to Leoben from 13 January, primarily due to staff shortages. Together with Mürzzuschlag, both LKHs form the Hochsteiermark network. An "order outpatient clinic" will remain in Bruck, where check-ups will be carried out and minor injuries treated from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.
There will be a demonstration in Bruck on January 11
"It has always been said that the accident surgery outpatient clinic will remain," says Winkelmeier. The fact that so many employees have recently left the hospital is the responsibility of Kages. "They should have counteracted this."
The uncertainty among the population is now considerable. The Red Cross also fears longer journeys to Leoben. Winkelmeier is therefore inviting people to a demonstration on Saturday, January 11. The demonstration will start at 10.30 a.m. at the main railway station and end with a rally on Bruck's main square.
SPÖ leading the protest
Winkelmeier emphasizes that the protest will be non-partisan. In addition to her, two other SPÖ mayors from the region, Matthäus Bachernegg (Kapfenberg) and Stefan Hofer (Turnau), are leading the way. In general, social democrats in particular are currently criticizing changes in the hospital sector, as the example of Voitsberg shows.
Those responsible at Kages, on the other hand, have been emphasizing the need for new structures for weeks, especially the medical director Erich Schaflinger. He has sharply criticized regional politicians for blocking reforms. "You can't put the blame on us," counters Winkelmeier.
Nursing staff threatened with loss of income
Shortly before Christmas, there was uproar among the nursing staff in Bruck. The relocation to Leoben threatened to cut on-call duties - which would mean a loss of income of up to 600 euros a month. However, Kages has now found a solution and the previous arrangements will continue for six months. However, the nursing staff may have to work on other wards in addition to trauma surgery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.