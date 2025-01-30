First ski results: a good start and a total failure

Spirited commitment

But the small village and the association are doing a lot to become more and more attractive and are making new investments almost every year to become more and more attractive for young and old. It's not just about events that have been held since the start of the season in mid-December, such as a "snow volley battle" (volleyball in the snow!), ski and snowboard courses or a ski test day. There is also the opportunity to ski at night under floodlights several times a week. In recent years, investments have been made in good snow-making facilities, and this year a "magic carpet" was put into operation, which offers the youngest guests a particularly gentle ascent aid.