Flight attendant dead: was protective equipment defective?

One week after the emergency landing of a Swiss aircraft at Graz Airport, a crew member died on December 30 at Graz Regional Hospital. The investigation is focusing on the crew's protective equipment.
A Swiss Air aircraft with the flight number LX 1885 had to make an emergency landing in Graz on Monday evening with 79 people on board. One crew member was seriously injured in the incident and taken to hospital by helicopter; the man died a week later.
The flight had required an emergency landing due to heavy smoke in the cockpit and cabin - presumably caused by engine problems. However, the crew's protective equipment, which may have been defective, is now under closer scrutiny.
"While passengers generally do not have access to any protective equipment in the event of smoke on board (the oxygen masks for passengers would make the situation even worse and are therefore only approved for use in the event of a loss of cabin pressure), personal protective equipment is available for the crew so that they remain able to act," explains Patrick Huber from austrianwings.info.
However, the crew had special protective masks, including full-face masks for the pilots and so-called smokehoods (see picture above) for the flight attendants. The question now arises as to why the deceased flight attendant suffered such severe smoke inhalation, even though this equipment was available.
The case is also made more explosive by the fact that Swiss discovered defects in the cabin crew's breathing masks back in October 2023, which had come to light in previous smoke incidents. Although the airline announced that the faulty masks would be replaced, the affected model was reportedly still on board the aircraft in Graz, according to Huber. Whether a defective smokehood led to the flight attendant's death is now being investigated.
"It is with great sadness that we have to announce that we have lost a dear colleague following the emergency landing of LX1885 on December 23, 2024. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of our colleague at this difficult time," the airline wrote on X (formerly Twitter) late Monday evening.
Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger was "deeply saddened and stunned", while his Executive Board colleague Oliver Buchhofer, who is responsible for operations, said: "It is a dark day for all of us." He emphasized that the company is now doing everything it can "to find the causes together with the responsible authorities". "We have a lot of questions and want answers to them," Buchhofer continued.
