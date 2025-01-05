Julia Edtmeier: Playing with expectations

Can you tell us about another project?

We are planning the "Eurobronski Songcontest", a playful retro show, a fun homage to the songcontest from the 1960s onwards. It will be directed by Ruth Brauer-Kvam and musically directed by Christian Frank. The premiere is already in February 2025, again at the Bronski & Grünberg Theater in Vienna.

How do you cultivate your Linz roots?

I don't have to actively cultivate them, they're just part of me.