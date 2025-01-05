Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nestroy Prize winner

Julia Edtmeier: Playing with expectations

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 15:00

When Julia Edtmeier accepted the Nestroy trophy for "Best Actress of the Year" this year, a whoop of joy could be heard at the gala. "What came out of me was really pure," admits the actress, who comes from Linz. Of course, her playing field is Vienna and she is currently heading for a great career. In the "Krone" talk, she reveals her next projects in 2025. 

0 Kommentare

Julia Edtmeier (34) was awarded the Nestroy Prize for best actress this year, as we reported. She became known to a wide audience through the film "Love Machine" with Thomas Stipsits and was most recently seen in the Stipsits crime thriller "Kopftuchmafia".

She can currently be seen in the operetta production "Im weißen Rössl" at the Vienna Volksoper. In the "Krone" talk, she reveals her next projects.

"Krone": You received the Nestroy for your role as "Mozart" in the play "Amadeus", which was performed at the Bronski & Grünberg Theater in Vienna. What does the award mean to you personally?
Julia Edtmeier: I see this award as recognition from the industry, which makes me very happy and honored. At the same time, this decision also gives me a fresh perspective on the theater world, the smaller productions, a visibility away from the really big stages. And I think that's a wonderful sign from the jury.

(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / picturedesk.com)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / picturedesk.com)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / picturedesk.com)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / picturedesk.com)

What will be your favorite project in 2025?
In another collaboration between Volkstheater and Bronski & Grünberg Theater, we are taking a new, humorous and comical look at the classic 'Romeo & Juliet'. The director is Alex Pschill and Kaja Dymnicki. I get to play Juliet and tour the districts again with a wonderful, close-knit team.

What excites you about it?
With such well-known title roles, the challenge is always to play with expectations, to seemingly fulfill them and at the same time completely break them.

Can you tell us about another project?
We are planning the "Eurobronski Songcontest", a playful retro show, a fun homage to the songcontest from the 1960s onwards. It will be directed by Ruth Brauer-Kvam and musically directed by Christian Frank. The premiere is already in February 2025, again at the Bronski & Grünberg Theater in Vienna.

How do you cultivate your Linz roots?
I don't have to actively cultivate them, they're just part of me.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf