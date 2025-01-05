Nestroy Prize winner
Julia Edtmeier: Playing with expectations
When Julia Edtmeier accepted the Nestroy trophy for "Best Actress of the Year" this year, a whoop of joy could be heard at the gala. "What came out of me was really pure," admits the actress, who comes from Linz. Of course, her playing field is Vienna and she is currently heading for a great career. In the "Krone" talk, she reveals her next projects in 2025.
Julia Edtmeier (34) was awarded the Nestroy Prize for best actress this year, as we reported. She became known to a wide audience through the film "Love Machine" with Thomas Stipsits and was most recently seen in the Stipsits crime thriller "Kopftuchmafia".
She can currently be seen in the operetta production "Im weißen Rössl" at the Vienna Volksoper. In the "Krone" talk, she reveals her next projects.
"Krone": You received the Nestroy for your role as "Mozart" in the play "Amadeus", which was performed at the Bronski & Grünberg Theater in Vienna. What does the award mean to you personally?
Julia Edtmeier: I see this award as recognition from the industry, which makes me very happy and honored. At the same time, this decision also gives me a fresh perspective on the theater world, the smaller productions, a visibility away from the really big stages. And I think that's a wonderful sign from the jury.
What will be your favorite project in 2025?
In another collaboration between Volkstheater and Bronski & Grünberg Theater, we are taking a new, humorous and comical look at the classic 'Romeo & Juliet'. The director is Alex Pschill and Kaja Dymnicki. I get to play Juliet and tour the districts again with a wonderful, close-knit team.
What excites you about it?
With such well-known title roles, the challenge is always to play with expectations, to seemingly fulfill them and at the same time completely break them.
Can you tell us about another project?
We are planning the "Eurobronski Songcontest", a playful retro show, a fun homage to the songcontest from the 1960s onwards. It will be directed by Ruth Brauer-Kvam and musically directed by Christian Frank. The premiere is already in February 2025, again at the Bronski & Grünberg Theater in Vienna.
How do you cultivate your Linz roots?
I don't have to actively cultivate them, they're just part of me.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
