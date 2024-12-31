Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rising population

Elephants in Thailand get contraceptive injection

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 13:04

The rising elephant population in Thailand is to be curbed. The Ministry of the Environment wants to give the majestic animals contraceptive injections that can prevent pregnancies for several years. Fatal incidents have occurred too often in the past.

0 Kommentare

Studies have shown that vaccinations with the long-lasting immunocontraceptive "SpayVac" have no side effects for the animals.

According to the authorities, there are currently around 4000 wild elephants living in the Southeast Asian kingdom. The birth rate is increasing and the number could rise to at least 6000 in the next four years. This is not compatible with the available forest areas.

Deadly attacks on humans
Dangerous and sometimes fatal encounters with humans are already occurring due to the dwindling habitat. Since 2012, at least 240 people have been killed by wild elephant attacks and more than 200 others have been injured.

Zitat Icon

If the problem is not addressed immediately, the loss of human life could rise to up to 100 victims per year in the future.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, Leiter der Behörde für Nationalparks, Wildtiere und Pflanzenschutz (DNP)

Goal: "Haronic coexistence"
 The main aim of the initiative is to reduce conflicts and attacks, "which will ultimately lead to sustainable and harmonious coexistence between humans and animals", said the environment minister. A test run with the contraceptives is to take place at the beginning of the year in forests in the eastern regions of Thailand. If this is successful, other regions with large elephant populations will follow.

Elephants are considered to bring good luck
Yet the Thais actually have a special love for these majestic animals: In hardly any other country are elephants as revered as they are here - they are the national animal and are also considered to bring good luck. In most temples, but also in front of shrines and house altars, there are elephant statues in all sizes and colors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf