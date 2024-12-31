Rising population
Elephants in Thailand get contraceptive injection
The rising elephant population in Thailand is to be curbed. The Ministry of the Environment wants to give the majestic animals contraceptive injections that can prevent pregnancies for several years. Fatal incidents have occurred too often in the past.
Studies have shown that vaccinations with the long-lasting immunocontraceptive "SpayVac" have no side effects for the animals.
According to the authorities, there are currently around 4000 wild elephants living in the Southeast Asian kingdom. The birth rate is increasing and the number could rise to at least 6000 in the next four years. This is not compatible with the available forest areas.
Deadly attacks on humans
Dangerous and sometimes fatal encounters with humans are already occurring due to the dwindling habitat. Since 2012, at least 240 people have been killed by wild elephant attacks and more than 200 others have been injured.
If the problem is not addressed immediately, the loss of human life could rise to up to 100 victims per year in the future.
Goal: "Haronic coexistence"
The main aim of the initiative is to reduce conflicts and attacks, "which will ultimately lead to sustainable and harmonious coexistence between humans and animals", said the environment minister. A test run with the contraceptives is to take place at the beginning of the year in forests in the eastern regions of Thailand. If this is successful, other regions with large elephant populations will follow.
Elephants are considered to bring good luck
Yet the Thais actually have a special love for these majestic animals: In hardly any other country are elephants as revered as they are here - they are the national animal and are also considered to bring good luck. In most temples, but also in front of shrines and house altars, there are elephant statues in all sizes and colors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
