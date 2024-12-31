Salzburg’s diamonds shone in 2024

Elena Dengg from Sanjindo Bischofshofen underlined once again that she is the great promise of judo with gold at the Junior World Championships and the U23 European Championships. Nordic combined athlete Andreas Gfrerer returned home with gold at the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. Like Mario Seidl and the Rettenegger brothers Stefan and Thomas, the 18-year-old competes for TSU St. Veit. Florian Neumayer (18/SC Radstadt) also made a strong showing in terms of precious metals with team gold and giant slalom bronze in South Korea.