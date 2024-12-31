Talent review
Salzburg’s diamonds shone in 2024
From judo "share" Elena Dengg to Nordic combined athlete Andreas Gfrerer and biathlete Anna Andexer: in the (almost) past year, the local hopes for the future provided many exclamation marks.
It wasn't just the big names (see review of the year) who enjoyed success in Salzburg in 2024. The local hopefuls for the future also provided some exclamation marks.
Elena Dengg from Sanjindo Bischofshofen underlined once again that she is the great promise of judo with gold at the Junior World Championships and the U23 European Championships. Nordic combined athlete Andreas Gfrerer returned home with gold at the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. Like Mario Seidl and the Rettenegger brothers Stefan and Thomas, the 18-year-old competes for TSU St. Veit. Florian Neumayer (18/SC Radstadt) also made a strong showing in terms of precious metals with team gold and giant slalom bronze in South Korea.
World Cup debut as a reward
Biathlon talent Anna Andexer from SK Saalfelden took another step upwards. In addition to victories in the IBU Junior Cup and at the Junior European Championships in Poland, she recently celebrated her World Cup debut in Hochfilzen and immediately became the best Austrian.
The 21-year-old is a real diamond in the rough in the Salzburg biathlon mine. But Fabian Müllauer, Oliver Lienbacher and Lukas Haslinger (all HSV Saalfelden) also showed this year that they will soon be able to shine among the big names.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.