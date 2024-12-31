Vorteilswelt
Talent review

Salzburg’s diamonds shone in 2024

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 23:00

From judo "share" Elena Dengg to Nordic combined athlete Andreas Gfrerer and biathlete Anna Andexer: in the (almost) past year, the local hopes for the future provided many exclamation marks.

0 Kommentare

It wasn't just the big names (see review of the year) who enjoyed success in Salzburg in 2024. The local hopefuls for the future also provided some exclamation marks.

Elena Dengg from Sanjindo Bischofshofen underlined once again that she is the great promise of judo with gold at the Junior World Championships and the U23 European Championships. Nordic combined athlete Andreas Gfrerer returned home with gold at the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. Like Mario Seidl and the Rettenegger brothers Stefan and Thomas, the 18-year-old competes for TSU St. Veit. Florian Neumayer (18/SC Radstadt) also made a strong showing in terms of precious metals with team gold and giant slalom bronze in South Korea.

World Cup debut as a reward
Biathlon talent Anna Andexer from SK Saalfelden took another step upwards. In addition to victories in the IBU Junior Cup and at the Junior European Championships in Poland, she recently celebrated her World Cup debut in Hochfilzen and immediately became the best Austrian.

The 21-year-old is a real diamond in the rough in the Salzburg biathlon mine. But Fabian Müllauer, Oliver Lienbacher and Lukas Haslinger (all HSV Saalfelden) also showed this year that they will soon be able to shine among the big names.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
