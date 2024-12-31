Vorteilswelt
Great jubilation

Jubilation over sporting vows shortly before the turn of the year

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 10:59

Ex-footballer and coach of SV Rechnitz married his partner. The couple hosted a wedding reception at the Kastell.

Joachim Parapatits (43) from Althodis is probably one of the most successful footballers in the south of the country. Before 2024 comes to an end, he said "yes" to "his" Anja, the older daughter of OSG boss Alfred Kollar, after six years of partnership at the municipal office in Markt Neuhodis.

Numerous well-wishers
Not only his son Leon, who at the age of four is already showing the first signs of following in his father's footsteps, is thrilled. Many sports fans from the Markt Neuhodis and Rechnitz clubs also cheered on the newlyweds.

Disco night in Althodis
After the wedding ceremony, the footballers stood in line and congratulated the bride and groom, then they went to the wedding banquet at the Kastell in Stegersbach. For the young and the young at heart, the "Disco Night" in Althodis went into overtime.

