Man injured in attic fire

Shortly after 2 pm, the fire department, ambulance service and police were alerted to a fire in Bayerisch Gmain. Smoke was rising from the dormer window of a guest house in the neighboring municipality of Großgmain. A walker had noticed it and called the emergency services. As it was initially assumed that an elderly man was still in the house, the fire department set out to search under breathing apparatus, but were quickly able to give the all-clear.