Wild chase
Driver has been driving without a license for 40 years
Police officers in Wels were able to pull a notorious fare dodger out of circulation on Monday. The man had attracted attention due to his conspicuous driving style. However, he did not want to undergo a check and therefore fled. In the process, he committed hair-raising traffic violations that put others at considerable risk.
Police officers noticed a car on Maria-Theresia-Straße in Wels at 3.10 p.m. on Monday and tried to stop the driver due to his conspicuous driving style.
The driver, a 70-year-old man from Wels, ignored this signal to stop and accelerated his car considerably. The pursuit was started with blue lights and a flashing horn. This led over many streets in the city center, Lichtenegg and Noitzmühle areas.
Driving against the one-way street
The driver drove through the Noitzmühle district several times, disregarding several one-way streets and driving in the wrong direction despite the narrow lanes. He recklessly overtook several times despite oncoming traffic, sped at over 80 km/h in a 30 km/h zone and crossed a railroad crossing at a red light.
During the pursuit, the suspicion was confirmed that the driver might be a known fare dodger. Several patrol cars were therefore ordered by radio to his home address. The suspect actually parked his car there. With the support of several patrols, the driver and vehicle were checked.
The man explained his reckless offense and said that he had been frightened by himself and his actions. However, he apparently saw a certain chance to avoid being stopped, as the police were only on the road with one vehicle, and therefore wanted to flee.
Already stopped twice this year
According to his own statements, the 70-year-old has been driving cars without a license for 40 years. He has already been stopped twice this year alone.
A breathalyzer test was negative, the traffic offender was banned from continuing to drive and the vehicle keys were also confiscated. The senior citizen will now be charged with dozens of offenses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
