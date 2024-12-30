Jürgen Klopp has to solve THESE Red Bull problems!

Klopp as Rangnick 2.0?

But Klopp's task will be even more intensive. He is supposed to take the faltering success model to a new level and become the mastermind behind the RB DNA as a kind of Rangnick 2.0. Klopp is to implement his soccer philosophy into the RB cosmos. The global network with clubs in Leipzig, Salzburg, Brazil, New York and Japan must be more closely and better interwoven, talents must be better promoted. No player from Brazil or New York has yet been able to make a long-term impression in Leipzig. The previously reliable talent pool in Salzburg has recently faltered.