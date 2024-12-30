Now it's getting serious
Jürgen Klopp has to solve THESE Red Bull problems!
Whether it's skiing fun in Vorarlberg or the birthday party of a famous brewer in Munich: Jürgen Klopp has enjoyed the last few days of his time away from soccer. On Wednesday, the 57-year-old German officially takes up his new job as global head of soccer at Red Bull. The former successful coach has numerous challenges ahead of him - from the sporting crises in Salzburg and Leipzig to the further development of the talent pool and the regular fan protests.
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick knows what lies ahead for Klopp. "I was in charge for a year and a half. I know that it can be a very exciting, demanding and complex task, but also very time-consuming," said the architect of RB soccer. At the time, he was involved in the squad planning of the clubs in Brazil, New York and Leipzig.
Klopp as Rangnick 2.0?
But Klopp's task will be even more intensive. He is supposed to take the faltering success model to a new level and become the mastermind behind the RB DNA as a kind of Rangnick 2.0. Klopp is to implement his soccer philosophy into the RB cosmos. The global network with clubs in Leipzig, Salzburg, Brazil, New York and Japan must be more closely and better interwoven, talents must be better promoted. No player from Brazil or New York has yet been able to make a long-term impression in Leipzig. The previously reliable talent pool in Salzburg has recently faltered.
Then there is the sporting situation. Salzburg were dethroned as serial champions in the summer and are currently only fifth. Leipzig have no chance in the German championship race and have already been eliminated from the Champions League. Marco Rose's job should not be in jeopardy, however, with Klopp backing Leipzig's coach. "There was absolute support from Jürgen for Marco Rose," said Red Bull's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.
Moreover, Klopp was not brought in as a fireman in the event of a fire at the network's premium club. He is explicitly supposed to take care of the big picture, act in an advisory and controlling capacity instead of standing on the touchline himself. The fact that New York reached the Major League Soccer final was nothing more than a "nice to have". The development of the stakes in Leeds United and Paris FC will be exciting.
The Klopp effect
Meanwhile, the signing of Klopp is regarded as a strategic masterpiece by the drinks group. Red Bull sells around twelve billion cans a year and therefore always a way of life. Klopp fits in perfectly as a super-sympathizer. However, the marketing effect is more of a by-catch of the deal. However, Klopp will probably rarely have time to ski in future. His schedule will be full and initially dominated by inaugural visits. As things stand, the presentation in Salzburg's Hangar 7 in front of hundreds of journalists will take place on January 14.
However, the anti-RB protests are likely to remain. The most recent uproar was less than a month ago. In Kiel, some fans thought it was a good idea to put crosshairs on Klopp's portrait and call him the gravedigger of soccer. In the past, Klopp has shown understanding for the Red Bull model and expressly praised Leipzig. "The whole idea is a soccer idea and not a money idea. I like it, to be honest," said the coach.
In soccer circles, Red Bull's model is viewed less critically than by fans anyway. "We can ask the people in Leipzig what they think. I believe that something really big has been built there and that RB is very important for the region," German former world champion Philipp Lahm told "Kicker". "Leipzig has established itself, but is not taking the next step. Then to bring in someone like Jürgen Klopp, who knows the way to the next step - that can work!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
