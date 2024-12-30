“Werner Kogler has de facto disappeared”

At the beginning, however, the duel focused on the upcoming Burgenland election on 19 January. Mölzer predicts: "Doskozil will still be the strongest. But it won't be enough for an absolute. And then the question is: who with whom. It will be the blue-black versus Doskozil variant. Or Doskozil with a partner. And more likely with the Freedom Party." Glawischnig adds: "Norbert Hofer is definitely an FPÖ candidate with very strong roots in Burgenland, who comes from there and understands and speaks the language of the people well. And he has also quite openly announced that something completely different could emerge. Even if Doskozil gets the most votes, a black-blue coalition is possible. In other words, an opposing majority against the social democratic governor." The role of Hans Peter Doskozil is viewed critically by the former Green Party frontwoman. Glawischnig: "I think he has contributed significantly to the fact that the SPÖ is in crisis. Because he has repeatedly spewed poison and bile. Actually without cause. And actually last class. He belittled Pamela Rendi-Wagner. And he took shots at Babler."