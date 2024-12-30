Succession uncertain
“Werner Kogler has de facto disappeared”
In the current political duel, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer had a heated discussion about the likely political topics of contention in 2025. For example, the Vienna municipal elections, which could also bring new political conditions to the capital.
At the beginning, however, the duel focused on the upcoming Burgenland election on 19 January. Mölzer predicts: "Doskozil will still be the strongest. But it won't be enough for an absolute. And then the question is: who with whom. It will be the blue-black versus Doskozil variant. Or Doskozil with a partner. And more likely with the Freedom Party." Glawischnig adds: "Norbert Hofer is definitely an FPÖ candidate with very strong roots in Burgenland, who comes from there and understands and speaks the language of the people well. And he has also quite openly announced that something completely different could emerge. Even if Doskozil gets the most votes, a black-blue coalition is possible. In other words, an opposing majority against the social democratic governor." The role of Hans Peter Doskozil is viewed critically by the former Green Party frontwoman. Glawischnig: "I think he has contributed significantly to the fact that the SPÖ is in crisis. Because he has repeatedly spewed poison and bile. Actually without cause. And actually last class. He belittled Pamela Rendi-Wagner. And he took shots at Babler."
Glawischnig doesn't see the Greens' prospects in the upcoming elections in Burgenland as very rosy: "Well, they'll probably be kicked out of parliament. So that's what I'm actually assuming." However, she cannot really answer why the situation of the Greens in Burgenland and in Austria as a whole is so bad: "I'm not the strategist in the party. I mean, Werner Kogler has de facto disappeared. He has announced his retirement. We don't know who his successor will be. There is no new face. So there really isn't much momentum at the moment." From the Greens' point of view, the upcoming elections are not very promising: "These are all predictable defeats." Mölzer, laconically: "The Greens are no longer interesting in terms of domestic policy."
There was also heated discussion about the possible result of the Vienna elections. Glawischnig: "The fall of the ÖVP is remarkable. They have halved." Mölzer added: "In reality, the party seems to be disintegrating."
