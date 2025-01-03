These are the new classic cars of 2025

The lightness of the athletes distracted attention from the crises of that year. These included the horrors of the Bosnian war in the middle of Europe, the earthquake that devastated the Japanese cities of Kobe and Osaka, and the war between the Caucasus republic of Chechnya and Russia. The survival of the planet was also a topic in Berlin, at the very first UN climate conference after the Framework Convention on Climate Change came into force and opened by the then Federal Environment Minister Angela Merkel. Was the fear of climate collapse compatible with the slogan "Car, really good!"? This slogan greeted around one million visitors to the 1995 IAA, which featured the first efficient direct-injection petrol engine (Mitsubishi Carisma), the close-to-production Smart fortwo, hybrid and electric cars - and representatives of the organic trend.