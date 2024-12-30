Police brace themselves for New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve trail will be the focus of operations

Neither Karner nor Federal Police Director Michael Takács wanted to reveal how many police officers will be on duty. However, they are sufficiently equipped. The main focus of operations will be the Vienna New Year's Eve Trail, emphasized Karner. Not only officers from Vienna, but also task forces from Burgenland, Lower Austria, Salzburg and Carinthia were deployed here. Special units and task forces would operate visibly in a similar way to the Christmas markets, but civilian investigators and new technical means such as drones would also be used.