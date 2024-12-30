Vorteilswelt
"Krone" stoplight

Top events await, hopefully without spoilers

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 06:24
0 Kommentare

The finish area at Semmering shook. In the middle of it all, Katharina Liensberger was beaming about third place. "It's like Kitzbühel here," grinned former tennis pro Stefan Koubek. Former team footballer Toni Pfeffer nodded alongside him: "Only sport really celebrates such beautiful festivals."

Katharina Liensberger finished on the podium in Semmering. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Katharina Liensberger finished on the podium in Semmering.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The "Krone" house was bursting at the seams, and the cozy alpine hut turned out to be the place to be for athletes, society, business and politics right from its premiere. The Semmering entered the World Cup in 1995 and the race weekend before New Year's Eve has long since become a classic. Because the organizing team around Franz Steiner has constantly sought to push the envelope, surprising with innovations from edition to edition and constantly investing to create a top infrastructure for the thousands of fans.

The next spectacles will take place in Flachau, Kitzbühel and Schladming in January, while the home World Championships in Saalbach in February are set to take skiing to a new dimension. International expectations are high and the pressure on the World Championship organizers is even greater. Austria has long since proven that it is one of the world's best at hosting top events.

Hopefully the ÖSV team will not prove to be the spoilsport. Because a lack of victories, as in the men's event for 20 races, would have a negative impact on our mood even at the best organized World Ski Championships of all time. The glimmer of hope: Vincent Kriechmayr came back with second place in Bormio. Hopefully the long-awaited liberating blow!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Moizi
Peter Moizi
