Top events await, hopefully without spoilers

The "Krone" house was bursting at the seams, and the cozy alpine hut turned out to be the place to be for athletes, society, business and politics right from its premiere. The Semmering entered the World Cup in 1995 and the race weekend before New Year's Eve has long since become a classic. Because the organizing team around Franz Steiner has constantly sought to push the envelope, surprising with innovations from edition to edition and constantly investing to create a top infrastructure for the thousands of fans.