Ex-Bayern kicker fulfills “special promise”

Great successes with Bayern

In 2002, Rafinha moved from Londrina to Coritiba and caused a sensation there. The then 18-year-old aroused the interest of European clubs. After three years at the club, he was transferred to Schalke 04, where the defender bid an emotional farewell and made a "special promise" to return one day. The highlight of his career were his years at Bayern Munich, where he celebrated numerous successes and became a fan favorite.