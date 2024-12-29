Former fan favorite
Ex-Bayern kicker fulfills “special promise”
Ex-Bayern footballer Rafinha has kept a "special promise" to his former club Coritiba. The Brazilian has signed a contract with the club that became his springboard into European professional soccer. 20 years later, the 39-year-old now wants to give something back.
Ex-Bayern professional Rafinha keeps his word! "I'm here to keep the promise I made when I left almost 20 years ago," explained the 39-year-old in an official statement from Brazilian second division club Coritiba FC.
At 39, the full-back's footballing heyday may be behind him, but with his experience and skills, he wants to lead the club that became his stepping stone to Europe back into the top division.
Great successes with Bayern
In 2002, Rafinha moved from Londrina to Coritiba and caused a sensation there. The then 18-year-old aroused the interest of European clubs. After three years at the club, he was transferred to Schalke 04, where the defender bid an emotional farewell and made a "special promise" to return one day. The highlight of his career were his years at Bayern Munich, where he celebrated numerous successes and became a fan favorite.
Rafinha last played for Sao Paolo before fulfilling his promise and joining Coritiba in January. "I'm back at Coritiba, the club that discovered me and opened the doors of soccer for me. It's a pleasure to return and help the club reach the level it deserves," said the 39-year-old, full of anticipation.
