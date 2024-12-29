Master baker (25) looks to the future with optimism

He still gets up early and works in the family bakery in St. Martin from 2 am. Only now he wears a prosthesis. Kneading dough takes twice as long. "Of course I can't do some things anymore, but I can do others," says the young Pinzgauer. This year, he slipped back into his Krampus coat and larva. "I didn't get to run more than once." Because Volgger doesn't want to miss his beloved sport.