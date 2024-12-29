Young “adventurers” defy their fate

Association from Scharten as a ray of hope for those affected

This is initially a shock for families and usually also a financial and psychological challenge. The MPS-Austria association from Scharten has set itself the goal of making life with MPS worth living, making everyday life easier and offering families a point of contact. To this end, an adventure weekend in Gmunden was organized with great effort: "Of course, I always have to check whether everything is suitable for wheelchairs. I also test the routes in advance with my daughter," says Michaela Weigl, Managing Director of the association, who is herself a mother.