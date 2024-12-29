Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serious illness

Young “adventurers” defy their fate

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 16:00

The MPS-Austria association based in Scharten enabled 16 families and their children with severe MPS, who are usually only allowed to be with their families on earth for a comparatively short time, to enjoy an adventure weekend in Gmunden. Donations make this possible.

0 Kommentare

The long form of MPS is just as complicated as its clinical picture: MucoPolySaccharidoses are slowly progressive and fatal metabolic diseases. The average life expectancy is 15 years. A baby or toddler who was previously developing splendidly can suddenly regress. Affected children struggle with severe physical and/or mental impairments for years.

The families enjoyed the carefree hours together (Bild: MPS Austria)
The families enjoyed the carefree hours together
(Bild: MPS Austria)

Association from Scharten as a ray of hope for those affected
This is initially a shock for families and usually also a financial and psychological challenge. The MPS-Austria association from Scharten has set itself the goal of making life with MPS worth living, making everyday life easier and offering families a point of contact. To this end, an adventure weekend in Gmunden was organized with great effort: "Of course, I always have to check whether everything is suitable for wheelchairs. I also test the routes in advance with my daughter," says Michaela Weigl, Managing Director of the association, who is herself a mother.

The view from the treetop walk was an experience (Bild: MPS Austria)
The view from the treetop walk was an experience
(Bild: MPS Austria)

Volunteer work for seriously ill children
Visits to Gmundner Keramik, the treetop walk, Grünau Wildlife Park and a boat trip on Lake Traun gave the parents the opportunity to discuss therapies: an important anchor, especially for the two families who only recently learned of the diagnosis. And thanks to Sebastian Stagl, a massage therapist from Vienna, who accompanied the weekend as a volunteer therapist, the kids enjoyed short breaks from pain.
As is so often the case, volunteering plays an important role in this association. More information at: mps-austria.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf