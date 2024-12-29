Serious illness
Young “adventurers” defy their fate
The MPS-Austria association based in Scharten enabled 16 families and their children with severe MPS, who are usually only allowed to be with their families on earth for a comparatively short time, to enjoy an adventure weekend in Gmunden. Donations make this possible.
The long form of MPS is just as complicated as its clinical picture: MucoPolySaccharidoses are slowly progressive and fatal metabolic diseases. The average life expectancy is 15 years. A baby or toddler who was previously developing splendidly can suddenly regress. Affected children struggle with severe physical and/or mental impairments for years.
Association from Scharten as a ray of hope for those affected
This is initially a shock for families and usually also a financial and psychological challenge. The MPS-Austria association from Scharten has set itself the goal of making life with MPS worth living, making everyday life easier and offering families a point of contact. To this end, an adventure weekend in Gmunden was organized with great effort: "Of course, I always have to check whether everything is suitable for wheelchairs. I also test the routes in advance with my daughter," says Michaela Weigl, Managing Director of the association, who is herself a mother.
Volunteer work for seriously ill children
Visits to Gmundner Keramik, the treetop walk, Grünau Wildlife Park and a boat trip on Lake Traun gave the parents the opportunity to discuss therapies: an important anchor, especially for the two families who only recently learned of the diagnosis. And thanks to Sebastian Stagl, a massage therapist from Vienna, who accompanied the weekend as a volunteer therapist, the kids enjoyed short breaks from pain.
As is so often the case, volunteering plays an important role in this association. More information at: mps-austria.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
