The year ends without a happy ending for cinemas

However, the reasons for this are easy to find. "The months-long strike by writers and actors in the USA meant that many films were postponed, resulting in a much smaller selection," explains Hueber. Even a strong finish with films ranging from "Alles steht Kopf 2" to "Ich - Einfach unverbesserlich 4" and "Deadpool vs. Wolverine", which attracted significantly more guests to the cinemas than expected, could not save the day.