“Tourism remains the rock in the surf!”

From Kitzbühel to Innsbruck to the Arlberg, from Hintertux to Seefeld to Ehrwald and Reutte - the rooms are fully booked and the restaurants are full. "Tourism is once again proving to be a rock in the storm, it gives us strength in the crisis," confirms LH Anton Mattle in an interview with the "Tiroler Krone". In view of the gloomy economic outlook, the governor is relying on the province's strengths. While some branches of industry are currently stumbling, all this is bouncing off tourism.