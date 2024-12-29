LH Mattle is convinced:
“Tourism remains the rock in the surf!”
Just as during the financial crisis in 2008, the Tyrolean economy is now in a better position than many other regions - says Governor Anton Mattle. A positive forecast for the upcoming summer can already be made.
From Kitzbühel to Innsbruck to the Arlberg, from Hintertux to Seefeld to Ehrwald and Reutte - the rooms are fully booked and the restaurants are full. "Tourism is once again proving to be a rock in the storm, it gives us strength in the crisis," confirms LH Anton Mattle in an interview with the "Tiroler Krone". In view of the gloomy economic outlook, the governor is relying on the province's strengths. While some branches of industry are currently stumbling, all this is bouncing off tourism.
And we will manage to boost the entire economy again on our own, secure prosperity and guarantee social peace.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Our great strength is our broad-based location. From industry and commerce to trade and tourism. If one sector weakens, the strength of the other sectors helps us," said Mattle, expressing his thanks to all companies.
Tyrol overcame the 2008 financial crisis with tourism as a driving force and emerged from it economically stronger. Tirol has managed to overcome the downturn in tourism during the pandemic better than other regions. "And we will manage to boost the entire economy again on our own, secure prosperity and guarantee social peace," says LH Mattle with a fighting spirit.
Tyrol is bucking the negative trend: unemployment remains at the lowest end of the Austrian scale, Austria's economy is struggling more than Tyrol's.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The Austrian economy has shrunk by almost two percent since mid-2022. In this difficult environment, the unemployment rate in Austria has risen in recent months, although Tyrol has always stood out positively with figures of around four percent. "Tyrol is bucking the negative trend: unemployment remains at the lowest end of the Austrian scale, Austria's economy is having a harder time than that in Tyrol," Mattle is certain.
The Christmas holidays have shown that our country enjoys great popularity.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
This year's summer season has already painted a positive picture. Compared to the previous year, there was slight growth, with summer tourism well above the pre-pandemic period at +3.7% in arrivals and +2.5% in overnight stays. The booking situation for the winter season is also positive. Arrivals were already up by almost eight percent in November. "The Christmas holidays have shown that our region enjoys great popularity. Tyrol impresses with its sporting offerings, a fantastic landscape, many hours of sunshine, the high quality of the businesses and the hospitality of the population," says LH Mattle.
Together with industry and business, Tyrolean tourism guarantees that people have a job, that the valleys continue to be inhabited and that investments are made in infrastructure.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
In view of some voices critical of tourism, the Tyrolean governor takes up the cudgels for the industry: "Anyone who believes that Tyrol is successful without tourism is mistaken. Together with industry and business, Tyrolean tourism guarantees that people have a job, that the valleys continue to be inhabited and that investments are made in infrastructure. Only with tourism can Tyrol be successful on its own."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.