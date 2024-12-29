Pre-celebration brings good luck to the innkeepers

Many myths surrounding the Farmer's New Year's Eve

According to credible tradition, the origin lies with the farmers, who were ahead of their time when it came to celebrating. Anyone looking for traditional roots will get lost in the myths surrounding December 30th. For example, there is a story about a farmer from Strallegg in eastern Styria who got caught in a snowstorm on his way home from Graz. A little woodland creature rescued the farmer and asked to spend New Year's Eve with him in return. The farmer persuaded the bearded man to celebrate New Year's Eve with him on the penultimate day of the year. This meant he could celebrate the New Year at home with his family.