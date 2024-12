Firefighters, police officers, all available search dog teams from Upper Austria and drone pilots from the Red Cross searched for a missing 85-year-old in Vöcklabruck on Saturday night. The search was urgent, as it was a freezing minus five degrees in the night. However, the search had to be called off at 4 a.m. with no results. There was no trace of the missing man and the city area and surrounding woodland were searched.