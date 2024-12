Hunter threatened to kill his own family

Weapons found in the house

The reason for the police operation: a family man and hunter (60) is said to have threatened to kill his partner (45) and their two children (11, 16). However, they still managed to raise the alarm. And the urgently needed help quickly arrived on the scene. The special forces finally managed to arrest the man in the cellar and three long guns were found. The man was heavily intoxicated. Fortunately, no one was injured.