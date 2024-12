Sturm and GAK get off to a good start – spirits soar

Great atmosphere - the legends of the eight teams GAK, Sturm, Bayern, Admira, Rapid, Austria, Team Croatia and Team West (click here for the match schedule) show that they still have a lot to offer. GAK got off to a perfect start in their mission to defend the title, beating Admira 1:0. The "red part" of the supporters - the legendary "Teufel" from the championship era Sepp Traunwieser was also there as a fan and whipper-in - celebrated along with the usual goal anthem. Black rivals Sturm struggled mightily against FC Bayern Munich, but still managed to win the opening game 2:1 - to the sound of the Torwalzers. Everything is set for the first derby at 17:40. This will be followed by the Vienna derby between Rapid and Austria and the clash between the Sturm and GAK special teams.