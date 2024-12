99ers snag top defenseman from Cologne

Defenseman of the Year in the Russian KHL and twice in their All-Star squad. Previously on the Finnish Liiga All-Star team and just two years ago also Defenseman of the Year in the German DEL. According to sports director Philipp Pinter, Nick Bailen's move to the 99ers is "a real stroke of luck". The 42-time Belarus international no longer felt comfortable at his former club, the Cologne Sharks. As a result, his contract was terminated. The team from Graz struck a deal.