Calls to boycott Tesla after Musk’s AfD post

German politicians take to the barricades

The SPD sees Elon Musk's recommendations to vote for the AfD as an "attack on German democracy": it must worry every democrat "when Putin and Musk interfere in the German election campaign at the same time", SPD leader Lars Klingbeil told the Tagesspiegel. "The fact that both are committed to the AfD speaks for itself". Musk's post shows "that we have to be prepared for a tough election campaign: not only in our own country against lies and agitation from the AfD, but also from actors outside who want to attack German democracy and destabilize our country".