KPÖ opens accounts: 300,000 euros donated

2500 Euro maximum

This year, the communists helped more than 2,100 people out of emergencies with a good 300,000 euros of their own money. As is well known, the dark red politicians donate the majority of their income: "Our self-imposed salary cap is currently 2500 euros, which corresponds to a median income in Austria. This also means that our own salaries do not differ from what the majority of the population has to make do with," said Robert Krotzer, City Councillor for Health in Graz, at the balance sheet on Friday.