Record number of inquiries

KPÖ opens accounts: 300,000 euros donated

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 14:06

At the traditional "Open Accounts Day", the Styrian KPÖ mandataries around Graz Mayor Elke Kahr took stock on Friday: 300,000 euros went to 2,100 people in need this year alone - a sad negative record.

0 Kommentare

"The classic middle class no longer exists," says Styrian KPÖ parliamentary group leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler from experience. It's no longer just the unemployed who come to the communist mandataries' consultation hours. "There are more and more normal families who need help. We see pensioners, the self-employed, students; of course, single parents often have a particularly hard time," adds Elke Kahr, Mayor of the City of Graz.

Zitat Icon

These people can come to us for basic training if they think they want to do politics for people.

Elke Kahr Richtung FPÖ/ÖVP

2500 Euro maximum
This year, the communists helped more than 2,100 people out of emergencies with a good 300,000 euros of their own money. As is well known, the dark red politicians donate the majority of their income: "Our self-imposed salary cap is currently 2500 euros, which corresponds to a median income in Austria. This also means that our own salaries do not differ from what the majority of the population has to make do with," said Robert Krotzer, City Councillor for Health in Graz, at the balance sheet on Friday.

Elke Kahr continues to hold her social consultation hours in person. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Elke Kahr continues to hold her social consultation hours in person.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

The range of financial needs is becoming ever greater: "Often there is no longer enough money for the rent or the recent sharp rise in energy costs. But people also come because of funeral costs that they can't afford, school fees or veterinary costs," reports Kahr.

First new car for the mayor
Incidentally, this year was the 20th time that the Mayor of Graz has donated the majority of her salary - she alone has given away 1.2 million euros from her salary during this time. "I know myself what it's like to have to save up for something," she emphasizes. Just a few days ago, she bought her "very first new car": "A VW, I'm really enjoying it."

On Friday, Kahr also took a political side-swipe at the new black-blue state government: "The gentlemen can come to us for basic training if they think they want to make politics for people."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
