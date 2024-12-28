Vorteilswelt
Tyrolean provincial councillors:

“Firecrackers stress animals and are bad for nature”

28.12.2024 12:00

A trio from the Tyrolean provincial government warns against rockets and firecrackers at the turn of the year and appeals to common sense: "Let's protect ourselves and nature!" The firecrackers on New Year's Eve are a major stress factor, especially for animals.

Every year, shortly after the Christ Child, a warning is issued about New Year's Eve firecrackers, which are still a must for many Tyroleans to say goodbye to the old year and welcome in the new. This year, the words of warning come from Josef Geisler, Provincial Councillor for Animal Protection, Astrid Mair, Provincial Councillor for Security (both ÖVP) and René Zumtobel, Provincial Councillor for the Environment.

The extreme noise is very stressful for wild and domestic animals. This stress can be life-threatening, especially for those wild animals that have to manage their energy well in winter.

Josef Geisler (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Josef Geisler

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

Pollutants bad for nature
"Extreme noise is a major stress factor for wild and domestic animals. This stress can be life-threatening, especially for wild animals that have to manage their energy well in winter," warns Geisler. He also refers to the pollutants that end up in nature as a result of the fireworks: "Often broken down into tiny particles, the remains end up in forests, meadows, bodies of water and on agricultural land. The toxic heavy metal particles from the fireworks settle in the soil and can enter the food cycle."

"Let's reduce rockets and fireworks together on New Year's Eve," say Mair, Geisler and Zumtobel. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
"Let's reduce rockets and fireworks together on New Year's Eve," say Mair, Geisler and Zumtobel.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Fine dust pollution significantly increased
Meanwhile, LR René Zumtobel points out the other negative effects: "Fireworks increase the measured fine dust pollution in Tyrol many times over every year. The daily limit value for the protection of health in Tyrol was also exceeded at the turn of the year last year."

In view of numerous accidents, some of which resulted in serious injuries due to the incorrect use of fireworks, LR Astrid Mair also appeals to people to take personal responsibility and use common sense: "Anyone who uses fireworks despite the risks should exercise caution and also look after themselves and others with regard to alcohol consumption."

Let's reduce rockets and firecrackers together on New Year's Eve.

Astrid Mair, Josef Geisler und René Zumtobel

"Let's protect nature, animals and ourselves!"
In conclusion, the political trio stirred the drum for abstention: "Let's reduce rockets and firecrackers together on New Year's Eve. This will protect nature, wildlife and pets as well as our own health and the health of our fellow human beings."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
