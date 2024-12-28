“Firecrackers stress animals and are bad for nature”

Pollutants bad for nature

"Extreme noise is a major stress factor for wild and domestic animals. This stress can be life-threatening, especially for wild animals that have to manage their energy well in winter," warns Geisler. He also refers to the pollutants that end up in nature as a result of the fireworks: "Often broken down into tiny particles, the remains end up in forests, meadows, bodies of water and on agricultural land. The toxic heavy metal particles from the fireworks settle in the soil and can enter the food cycle."