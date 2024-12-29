Already for the 3rd time
Start the new year for free with Tyrolean public transport
Good news for all party animals and night owls: for the third time this year, all public transport in Tyrol (VVT and IVB) will once again be free of charge on New Year's Eve. The frequency will be increased - the capacities will be increased.
Specifically, according to the province, all journeys on local transport from December 31, 8 p.m. to January 1, 5 a.m. can be made without a ticket. Long-distance trains (RJX, RJ, WESTbahn, EC, ICE, D, NJ) are excluded.
"Into the new year with ÖFFIsive"
"We have a very good night service in Tyrol that gets all passengers home safely all year round. It is very important to me that a further incentive is created on New Year's Eve to take public transport and not drive. I am therefore delighted that VVT and IVB are once again starting the new year with an ÖFFIsive," emphasizes Transport and Mobility Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ).
It is very important to me that a further incentive is created on New Year's Eve to take public transport and not drive.
Landesrat René Zumtobel (SPÖ)
2200 additional seats
Experience from previous years has shown that there is a huge rush on Tyrolean public transport on New Year's Eve. "For this reason, all suburban trains will once again be operated as double sets at the turn of the year, offering an additional 2200 seats," according to a statement from the province.
Innsbruck's public transport company is also increasing its services. Last year, a total of around 26,000 passengers took advantage of the free services offered by VVT and IVB on New Year's Eve.
