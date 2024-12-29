Start the new year for free with Tyrolean public transport

"Into the new year with ÖFFIsive"

"We have a very good night service in Tyrol that gets all passengers home safely all year round. It is very important to me that a further incentive is created on New Year's Eve to take public transport and not drive. I am therefore delighted that VVT and IVB are once again starting the new year with an ÖFFIsive," emphasizes Transport and Mobility Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ).