"Krone" commentary
Confidence in the new government
Over the holidays, a surprisingly large number of letters accumulated in the mailbox. Among them were a number of stern admonitions from readers to the columnist to be less critical of the future government and more trusting.
In these strange times of digital mailboxes, it can happen that cleverly disguised mail from political staff slips through all the filters. But too much mistrust is not good for anyone in the long run. So here is an attempt to welcome with goodwill the government that, according to the latest information, will take up its duties in January.
The fact is that the Chancellor seems to be aware that his next government must succeed. He therefore has no choice but to look for the best and therefore new people from the ÖVP for the ministries.
Andreas Babler, who has been given few roses since his meteoric rise in the SPÖ, will also want to prove his suitability for the job of Vice-Chancellor.
Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the NEOS will also want to prove all skeptics wrong and show that she is not just interested in holding office after her time in opposition.
That little bit of ambition and solid work would be enough to get her started. Let no one use the ridiculous term "lighthouse projects" any more. Otherwise even the most sympathetic readers could become grumpy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.