Gentle MRI examination used for babies

Fed and wrapped

An innovative and much gentler method, the so-called "feed and wrap" technique, has now been used for the first time in Steyr. This method, which has its origins in the Anglo-Saxon world, means "feed and wrap". "The baby is first fed or breastfed, then falls asleep and is placed in a vacuum mattress and secured. The stress of a general anesthetic and the associated stress for the child is completely eliminated," says head physician Oliver Wagner, explaining the procedure.