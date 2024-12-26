New deposit system: what Krone readers think

The new deposit system will be introduced throughout Austria from January 1, 2025. From now on, a deposit will also be charged on disposable plastic and metal drinks packaging. This measure poses major challenges for smaller businesses in particular, such as sausage stands or tobacconists, as they often have little space and large reverse vending machines simply cannot be accommodated. To help these businesses, Billa and Penny are stepping in and making their stores available as free return points.



Has been working in Germany for years

Many readers refer those who are worried about whether the introduction of the new system will work smoothly to Germany. The deposit system for plastic and metal has been in place there for years and many users write like GrafPuntigam: "We never had a problem on vacation ... and if you like, you can buy glass bottles."