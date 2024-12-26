Forum echo
New deposit system: what Krone readers think
The article about the introduction of the new deposit system at the beginning of next year has caused quite a stir and generated many comments. Read here what Krone readers have to say about it and what concerns, fears and ideas they have on the subject.
The new deposit system will be introduced throughout Austria from January 1, 2025. From now on, a deposit will also be charged on disposable plastic and metal drinks packaging. This measure poses major challenges for smaller businesses in particular, such as sausage stands or tobacconists, as they often have little space and large reverse vending machines simply cannot be accommodated. To help these businesses, Billa and Penny are stepping in and making their stores available as free return points.
Has been working in Germany for years
Many readers refer those who are worried about whether the introduction of the new system will work smoothly to Germany. The deposit system for plastic and metal has been in place there for years and many users write like GrafPuntigam: "We never had a problem on vacation ... and if you like, you can buy glass bottles."
Und wer mag, kann Glasflaschen kaufen.
Artificial excitement and grumbling
For some readers, the negative reports from some users are simply the usual grumbling or artificial excitement. Unfortunately, there will always be "incorrigibles" who carelessly dispose of their waste, while everyone else "will realize that it's no trouble at all", says Maz20.
Additional CO₂ and problem machines
Some people, like reader Harley2016, are also worried about the carbon footprint, because if additional deposit material is available from the first of January, it will also require increased transport capacity. These additional collection trucks would then emit additional CO₂. Some, like Marita2000, also point out possible problems if the deposit material is not in perfect condition and has a dent, for example.
Das wird noch sehr lustig werden !
Bubble systems and the "plastic ban"
Then there are also many readers who generally don't believe in the deposit system and have therefore been using bubble systems for a long time. On the one hand, to protect the environment and, on the other, to save themselves the trip to the store and the transportation of crates of drinks. KroneLeser2452143 would take a more radical approach: "Why don't we finally ban all this plastic crap?"
bin auf Soda stream umgestiegen (almdudler Bluna Sirup bestelle Ich von Amazon)
hat mit dem gelben Sack immer gut geklappt,ich zahle dafür das Müll abgeholt wird !Müllgebühr wird ja jetzt nicht billiger wenn Ich den Müll selber abtransportiere
Sind die Gurken schon wieder zu krumm?
Have you already thought about the new deposit system? What are your fears and concerns about this issue? What ideas do you have and do you think the implementation will work smoothly? We look forward to your opinion in the comments!
