New deposit system: what Krone readers think

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 13:30

The article about the introduction of the new deposit system at the beginning of next year has caused quite a stir and generated many comments. Read here what Krone readers have to say about it and what concerns, fears and ideas they have on the subject.

The new deposit system will be introduced throughout Austria from January 1, 2025. From now on, a deposit will also be charged on disposable plastic and metal drinks packaging. This measure poses major challenges for smaller businesses in particular, such as sausage stands or tobacconists, as they often have little space and large reverse vending machines simply cannot be accommodated. To help these businesses, Billa and Penny are stepping in and making their stores available as free return points.

Has been working in Germany for years
Many readers refer those who are worried about whether the introduction of the new system will work smoothly to Germany. The deposit system for plastic and metal has been in place there for years and many users write like GrafPuntigam: "We never had a problem on vacation ... and if you like, you can buy glass bottles." 

Benutzer Avatar
GrafPuntigam
Es funktioniert seit Jahren in Deutschland und anderen Ländern, im Urlaub hatten wir nie ein Problem. Warum sollte es bei uns nicht klappen?
Und wer mag, kann Glasflaschen kaufen.
Upvotes:22
Downvotes:17
Benutzer Avatar
boarischer01
Funktioniert ganz einfach und reibungslos - siehe Deutschland. Egsl, wo gekauft: es besteht die Möglichkeit, den Pfandmüll in JEDEM Supermarkt zurück zu geben. Man geht ja nicht mit "einer Dose" oder "einer Petflasche" zur Rückgabe. Sondern man sammelt diese und wenn der Sack voll ist, wird es zurückgegeben. Und mit einem Müllsack voll Flaschen / Dosen wird ja wohl niemand bei der Würschtelbude aufkreuzen. Und die, die zu faul sind, Pfandflaschen zurück zu bringen und diese einfach wegwerfen, tun auch was Gutes: Obdachlose, welche pro Tag nur 30 Flaschen / Dosen von der Straße einsammeln (was, vor allem in Städten, ohne weiteres möglich ist), verdienen sich zumindest eine Mahlzeit damit. Ist in Deutschland ein alltägliches Bild. Auch Reinigungspersonal von Leiharbeitsfirmen in großen Hotels sieht man immer wieder mit Säcken voll Pfandgebinde bei Supermärkten aufkreuzen. Es ist ein annehmbares "Trinkgeld" für die ....
Upvotes:22
Downvotes:19
Benutzer Avatar
Susisorglos
Wieso Chaos? Die ganzen Konzerne haben doch diese Automaten schon seit Jahren in Deutschland in Funktion...Ist das die gleiche Panikmacherei wie bei der Umstellung von 1999 auf 2000? Da blieb 1 (ein) Aufzug irgendwo stecken und irgendwo versagte ein Mikrowellenofen...
Upvotes:10
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2572072
Das Thema tangiert mich überhaupt nicht. Wir kaufen seit Jahren keine Plastikflaschen oder irgendetwas, das in Dosen verpackt ist. Es gibt alles in Glasbehältnissen.
Upvotes:4
Downvotes:8

Artificial excitement and grumbling
For some readers, the negative reports from some users are simply the usual grumbling or artificial excitement. Unfortunately, there will always be "incorrigibles" who carelessly dispose of their waste, while everyone else "will realize that it's no trouble at all", says Maz20

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
MaZ20
Was soll diese künstliche Aufregung? Jeder der möchte wird es schaffen einfach eine Dose oder Flasche zurückzubringen. Alle anderen werden es irgendwann begreifen dass es keinerlei Umstände macht die Sachen zurückzugeben. Die Unverbesserlichen werden weiterhin die Dosen aus dem Auto werfen mit dem einzigen Unterschied dass sie dafür auch einen Beitrag leisten.
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:15
Benutzer Avatar
neutralbajuware
Hätte mich stark gewundert wenn sich nicht sogar am Stefani etwas fände worüber man raunzen, jammern und sudern könnte 🤣
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:7

Additional CO₂ and problem machines
Some people, like reader Harley2016, are also worried about the carbon footprint, because if additional deposit material is available from the first of January, it will also require increased transport capacity. These additional collection trucks would then emit additional CO₂. Some, like Marita2000, also point out possible problems if the deposit material is not in perfect condition and has a dent, for example.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Harley2016
Pfand und Recycling ist alles schön und gut, aber diese typisch österreichische Lösung ist nicht durchdacht und wird von den Grünen noch schnell durchgedrückt, egal ob sie funktioniert oder nicht. Allein schon die vielen Kilometer der Sammel-LKW, die mit den leeren Flaschen und Dosen durchs Land touren werden schön viel zusätzliches CO2 rausblasen
Upvotes:12
Downvotes:7
Benutzer Avatar
Marita2000
....und wenn die Dose oder PET eine Delle hat, dann nimmt sie der Automat nicht an - nur im einwandfreiem Zustand :)))
Das wird noch sehr lustig werden !
Upvotes:6
Downvotes:2

Bubble systems and the "plastic ban"
Then there are also many readers who generally don't believe in the deposit system and have therefore been using bubble systems for a long time. On the one hand, to protect the environment and, on the other, to save themselves the trip to the store and the transportation of crates of drinks. KroneLeser2452143 would take a more radical approach: "Why don't we finally ban all this plastic crap?"

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
cooki68
Ich halte von diesem Systewm nichts
bin auf Soda stream umgestiegen (almdudler Bluna Sirup bestelle Ich von Amazon)
hat mit dem gelben Sack immer gut geklappt,ich zahle dafür das Müll abgeholt wird !Müllgebühr wird ja jetzt nicht billiger wenn Ich den Müll selber abtransportiere
Upvotes:46
Downvotes:8
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2452143
Wieso verbietet man diesen ganzen Plastikmist nicht endlich?
Sind die Gurken schon wieder zu krumm?
Upvotes:26
Downvotes:19

Have you already thought about the new deposit system? What are your fears and concerns about this issue? What ideas do you have and do you think the implementation will work smoothly? We look forward to your opinion in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Brauner
Thomas Brauner
