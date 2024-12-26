F1 slogans of the year
“If you file a complaint, you’ll be fired”
In 2024, the Formula 1 circus once again provided plenty of excitement and smiles. Here is a selection of the best sayings.
"People didn't understand it at the time, but it was the right choice - and I have the same feeling again now." Lewis Hamilton recalls his switch from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013 when he announced his switch to Ferrari.
"That's absolute nonsense. I'm really happy when I've got my iPhone halfway under control." Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko on rumors that he leaked chat logs and photos in the case involving team boss Christian Horner due to inappropriate behavior towards a female employee.
"We live in a time when the message is: if you make a complaint, you will be fired. That's a terrible image we're sending out to the world." Lewis Hamilton against the backdrop of the Formula 1 scandals about a lack of transparency and inclusion in sport.
"I've learned over the years not to listen too much to what Toto says." Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner in dispute with Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff.
"This is really boring, I should have brought my head cushion." World Champion Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix on the pit radio during the race about its progress.
"We wanted to be there to pick up the pieces and that's what we did." Mercedes driver George Russell on his victory in the Austrian Grand Prix following a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
