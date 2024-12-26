Electricity and gas will be noticeably more expensive in 2025

After a two-year reduction, the natural gas levy will be due in full again from 2025 and will amount to 6.6 cents instead of the 1.2 cents per cubic meter that was previously due. This means that a family household will incur additional costs of 77 euros per year. From January, the CO2 price will rise from 45 euros to 55 euros per tonne, meaning that a family household will incur additional annual costs of around 70 euros.