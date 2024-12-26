Up to 980 euros more
Electricity and gas will be noticeably more expensive in 2025
Electricity and gas will become significantly more expensive next year. This is due to rising fees and the expiry of state subsidies, which could mean additional costs of up to 980 euros for an average household.
The working price per kilowatt hour will remain relatively stable, but significantly higher grid charges will be incurred and the electricity cost brake will expire.
Stefan Spiegelhofer, energy expert at durchblicker, calculates in a press release: "A household with an electricity consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours will incur additional costs of 200 to 290 euros due to higher grid fees and levies. The abolition of the electricity price brake will cost up to 435 euros. Gas-heated households must expect additional annual costs of 156 to 251 euros."
Significant regional differences
Depending on the federal state, the increase in grid fees will have a different impact. "While people consuming 15,000 kWh per year in Carinthia only pay just under nine euros more, the additional costs in Upper Austria are almost 104 euros per year. On average in Austria, you will pay around 60 euros more in gas network charges in 2025."
After a two-year reduction, the natural gas levy will be due in full again from 2025 and will amount to 6.6 cents instead of the 1.2 cents per cubic meter that was previously due. This means that a family household will incur additional costs of 77 euros per year. From January, the CO2 price will rise from 45 euros to 55 euros per tonne, meaning that a family household will incur additional annual costs of around 70 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.