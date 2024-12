Mother injured by jet of flame in boiler room

Mother caught in a flash fire

When she opened the door to the boiler room, a deflagration occurred immediately and the 34-year-old was caught in a jet of flame. She immediately ran to the upper floor of the building, took her children, aged 4, 8 and 9, outside and ran with them to her neighbors. They informed the fire department. When the Andorf and Schulleredt fire brigades arrived, the boiler room was already fully engulfed in flames.