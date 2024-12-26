Joy at the "miracle"
Kelly and Max: Christmas with a cute baby bump
A special Christmas for Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen: In the snapshots around the Christmas tree, the baby bump of his girlfriend Kelly Piquet was skillfully staged.
The end of the year couldn't have gone much better for Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet. Shortly after the Dutchman had secured his fourth world championship title, the two announced the happy baby news.
"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle," the couple wrote on Instagram and posted a photo showing Kelly with a clearly recognizable baby bump.
Elegant clothes and lots of fun
So there was plenty to celebrate this Christmas. Wearing a red evening dress, Kelly posed in front of the Christmas tree with one hand on her baby bump. It is Piquet's second child. She has a daughter with former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kwjat, Penelope was born in 2019.
Like her mom, the five-year-old shone in a sugar-sweet dress at the Christmas party. And Max Verstappen? The Formula 1 champion cut an excellent figure in an elegant suit. And if you look at the numerous snapshots, there was obviously no shortage of fun either ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
