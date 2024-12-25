Vorteilswelt
Apartment smoky

Pensioner (82) forgot a candle on an Advent wreath

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 22:28

A forgotten candle on an Advent wreath caused the volunteer fire department in Eibiswald (Deutschlandsberg district) to be called out on Christmas Day. The Styrian Florianis were also called out in Lannach and Unterlamm. 

33 firefighters had to extinguish a fire in an apartment on Wednesday after an 82-year-old woman had left the candles of the Advent wreath burning during a walk. On her return, the woman wanted to get to the Advent wreath in the kitchen, but was unable to do so due to the heavy smoke.

She called her son, who lived upstairs, and his family for help and was brought to safety. Paramedics from the Red Cross took her to the LKH Weststeiermark for further examination.

The 82-year-old's apartment was heavily smoked.
The 82-year-old's apartment was heavily smoked.
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)
(Bild: FF Hörmsdorf)

Animals died in fire in Lannach
Several animals died in a fire in a farm building in Lannach (Deutschlandsberg district) on Christmas Day. According to the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate in the evening, two pigs and three sheep died in the flames. Several machines, including two tractors, were also totally destroyed. The damage to property is estimated at a six-figure sum. 120 firefighters were deployed and the extinguishing work continued into the evening.

The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. and was noticed by a neighbor. When the police arrived, the building was already fully engulfed in flames. The roof truss of the farm building had to be removed with two excavators in order to remove around 100 hay bales from the upper floor and extinguish them in a controlled manner. The Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire. No persons were injured.

Fire in the roof truss
In Unterlamm (district of south-eastern Styria), a detached house caught fire in the absence of its owners. The fire, which was discovered by witnesses at around 3 p.m., quickly spread through the entire roof truss and the fire department was able to report "fire out" at around 5 p.m.. The damage to property is likely to have been extensive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

