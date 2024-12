However, the Estonian grid operator Elering was quoted by the broadcaster ERR as saying that Estonia's energy supply was secured. According to the report, EstLink 2 had already failed in January and had been repaired by September. At that time, the cause was a short circuit. The Finnish authorities were also vigilant at Christmas and were working on the problem, wrote Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Platform X. "The failure of the transmission line has no impact on the Finns' electricity supply."