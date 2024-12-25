Christmas children

22 hours of labor, but a healthy first child

Only one child came into the world in Wolfsberg, but little Emir kept his parents busy for a whole 22 hours: "The contractions started on December 23," explains dad Hajriz Halili. Despite minor complications, which ultimately led to a caesarean section, the little family is happy: "It's indescribable to become a father for the first time - we've been together for eight years and married for four. Having a family was the next logical step for us," says the proud dad. However, the fact that mom Duygu-Doganci had to wait so long for her Emir was not planned: "You just can't choose when the child wants to come." The two became parents at 3.29 am.