Carinthia and East Tyrol
Christmas children
While many spent Christmas Eve under the Christmas tree, for some families in Carinthia this day was probably the biggest celebration. Because 14 Christmas babies were born in hospitals on December 24th.
Most of the Christmas babies were born at Villach Hospital this year: "Four spread out over the whole day," reports a midwife. Little Mila Kampfer was born punctually on her first due date: "It's a wonderful experience. She's my first child, we're still getting to know each other," smiles proud mom Eda Kampfer. She and her husband Stefan have been three since yesterday, 11.03 pm.
Both in Klagenfurt and in Lienz, a total of six women gave birth to their offspring: three Christmas children were born in Klagenfurt, for example little Rupert Schnedl: "He came into the world on the 24th at 6:34 am," says mom Schnedl from Poggersdorf in an interview with "Krone". Three babies also saw the light of day at the district hospital in Lienz.
22 hours of labor, but a healthy first child
Only one child came into the world in Wolfsberg, but little Emir kept his parents busy for a whole 22 hours: "The contractions started on December 23," explains dad Hajriz Halili. Despite minor complications, which ultimately led to a caesarean section, the little family is happy: "It's indescribable to become a father for the first time - we've been together for eight years and married for four. Having a family was the next logical step for us," says the proud dad. However, the fact that mom Duygu-Doganci had to wait so long for her Emir was not planned: "You just can't choose when the child wants to come." The two became parents at 3.29 am.
There were two births at the hospital in Spittal an der Drau. Little Jakob Georg Wittmann was born at 11.51 a.m. on Christmas Day as a healthy baby boy, although the due date was not set until the beginning of January: "We are all very happy, he is our first child," Mrs. Wittmann told "Krone". And one of the parents at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in St. Veit will also be delighted to have a baby Jesus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
