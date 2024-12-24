Pope opens Holy Year – with help from Upper Austria

Tens of thousands welcome "jubilee year" at St. Peter's Square

The Catholic Church normally celebrates a Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee Year, every 25 years. The opening of the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica - one of a total of four such church entrances in Rome - marks the beginning of the Holy Year 2025, with which the Church celebrates the jubilee of another quarter of a century since the birth of Christ. The gate will be closed again after a Holy Year, sealed and walled up from the inside. This jubilee year will last a few days longer than a regular calendar year: it will begin on December 24th, continue throughout 2025 and officially end on January 6th, 2026.