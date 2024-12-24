After cancer: “Thank you for giving me Christmas!”

In November, the doctors gave him the relieving news for the second time: "Cancer-free!" This prompted the 57-year-old to invite his nearest and dearest to a meal with his own chef and waiter. "I was generally surprised at how many friends I have. I received so much encouragement - especially when the "Krone" first reported on my condition - which gave me strength, and I'm grateful to everyone for that. I know that I'm too direct and impulsive, which doesn't always go down well. So I was all the more pleased," says Perkounig and emphasizes: "My Pauline helped me so much, but so did my colleagues at work and in the club!"