Ferlach's handball boss
After cancer: “Thank you for giving me Christmas!”
Chemotherapy, pulmonary embolisms, pain and tears - but handball "Pope" Walter Perkounig was able to beat lung cancer. The chairman of first division team Ferlach talks about the power of thought, how sport has helped him - and reveals his most important piece of advice.
Diagnosed with lung cancer. Walter Perkounig Jr. was diagnosed with it on 9 January. The year 2024 began with devastating news for the boss of first division handball team Ferlach.
The result: on 29 January, part of his lung had to be surgically removed. Complications arose, Perkounig had to go under the knife again and was hooked up to tubes for three weeks. "It was only then that I realized how serious the situation was," says the former goalkeeper, who had to undergo lengthy chemotherapy, suffered two life-threatening pulmonary embolisms and a lung infection, and lost eleven kilos. .
For the first time in my life, I had moral slumps and cried - I think that's normal. But I always remained positive. Sport certainly helped me with my attitude too.
Walter PERKOUNIG
. . . and still never gave up. "For the first time in my life, I did have a severe moral slump - but luckily I have a positive attitude towards life. My sportsman's mentality helped me - I'm used to fighting," says Walter.
In November, the doctors gave him the relieving news for the second time: "Cancer-free!" This prompted the 57-year-old to invite his nearest and dearest to a meal with his own chef and waiter. "I was generally surprised at how many friends I have. I received so much encouragement - especially when the "Krone" first reported on my condition - which gave me strength, and I'm grateful to everyone for that. I know that I'm too direct and impulsive, which doesn't always go down well. So I was all the more pleased," says Perkounig and emphasizes: "My Pauline helped me so much, but so did my colleagues at work and in the club!"
Men tend not to go for check-ups. I never felt anything and yet I fell ill. My lung doctor saved my life back then.
Walter PERKOUNIG
So what is Perkounig's advice to cancer patients? "Talk about it, talk to people affected - it helps so much. And try to stay positive - if you give up on yourself, no one can help you. The power of thought plays a big role, you shouldn't underestimate that. But the most important thing is to go for a check-up - my doctor saved my life."
Which makes the Christmas season a very special one for Walter: "I'm just grateful that I can still experience it all."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.