Children's theater
Little witch flies to Friesach for Christmas
At 127 years old, the little witch is still far too young to be allowed to dance on Walpurgis Night, as she must first prove herself to be a good witch. But what makes a "good" witch?
"Hocus Pocus Fidibus - that's the end of witchcraft," the little witch conjures up and suddenly the whole spook is over. But let's start from the beginning: the 127-year-old witch's fondest wish is to dance with the other witches on the Blocksberg on Walpurgis Night. But the head witch, Rumpelpumpel, Knusperhexe and Co. all agree: the little witch must first prove that she is a good witch - but what makes a "good" witch? With the help of the raven Abraxas, she decides to learn the witch's book inside and out so that she can conjure up good witchcraft in the coming year.
Himmelfixpaukenschwerenotbleiundhagel
Together with her clumsy companion Abraxas, she helps the "Holzweibern" to collect branches and twigs. This goes against the grain of the local forester: "Himmelfixpaukenschwerenotbleiundhagel" he rages, and without further ado the bad-tempered forester is transformed into a nice fellow. The little witch also helps the poor flower girl to sell more of her paper flowers and the chestnut man's sniffles are quickly conjured away.
The little witch now has to prove herself on the coming Walpurgis Night. But Rumpumpel throws a spanner in the works - will it go well? In Friesach, the audience dances and sings along to rousing rock and swing songs (Matthias Ortner). A total of over 20 actors from the Friesach Burghofspiele perform on the Stadtsaal stage to enchant audiences young and old in just under 60 minutes. You can find out whether witchcraft is really over on December 26th (3pm & 6pm) in the Friesach Stadtsaal.
Tickets for the captivating production are still available at Ö-Ticket.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.