Little witch flies to Friesach for Christmas

"Hocus Pocus Fidibus - that's the end of witchcraft," the little witch conjures up and suddenly the whole spook is over. But let's start from the beginning: the 127-year-old witch's fondest wish is to dance with the other witches on the Blocksberg on Walpurgis Night. But the head witch, Rumpelpumpel, Knusperhexe and Co. all agree: the little witch must first prove that she is a good witch - but what makes a "good" witch? With the help of the raven Abraxas, she decides to learn the witch's book inside and out so that she can conjure up good witchcraft in the coming year.